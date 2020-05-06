COVID-19’s financial impact on Cordele unknown; Hotels see uptick in occupancy

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Cordele-Crisp Chamber of Commerce President Monica Simmons said while they don’t know exactly how much money Cordele and Crisp County has lost because of COVID-19, she knows that number will be high.
The chamber has been working with businesses to get the financial help they may have needed in the past couple of months.
With fewer people traveling, the area has missed out on some income from travelers on I-75.
Now, some restaurants have re-opened their dining rooms with limited seating.
Some retailers, gyms and salons have re-opened with limitations as well.
Most manufacturing facilities in the county have been able to stay open throughout the pandemic, Simmons said, with the exception of Big Tex Trailer World.
Simmons said one good sign is that hotels have reported more people renting rooms in recent days.
"Their numbers are going back up, but we'll just have to wait and see how that trends," Simmons said. "I was excited to hear that their rooms, occupancy rate was going back up."
One of Cordele’s biggest events every summer is the Watermelon Days Festival in June, but as of Wednesday, organizers had not yet made a decision on whether to hold the event as usual next month.
