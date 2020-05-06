Construction continues on new Sumter Co. High School

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Progress continues on the new Sumter County High School, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said the walls for the cafeteria and ninth-grade wing are finished. He said crews have now moved on to the gym.
Choates said it’s always nice to see the school’s progress.
“Having seen the walls being put up, it’s given us some, we’ve been rest assured that all the hard work is starting to pay off," said Dr. Choates.
Choates said construction is slightly ahead of schedule. He said the school should be done by May or June of 2021 and will be ready for students by the start of the 2021-2022 school year.
