City of Valdosta urges residents to stop flushing down items

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -"No wipes in the pipes," as the City of Valdosta puts it. They are asking residents to avoid flushing sanitation wipes among other papers and tissues, down the toilet. It poses a problem to their sewage pipes.
“This stuff right here is just the beginning to stop a collection system to cause a spill. So we ask everyone please dispose of them properly,” said Scott Fowler, Environmental Manager with the City of Valdosta.
The lack of toilet paper on store shelves has caused people to turn to other alternatives. Experts say those alternatives can cause big problems.
They have noticed an increase in clogged pipes, and they believe if people don’t stop, it’s going get worse. The build-up takes time to be noticed.
“The collection systems, they get bound to the side of the walls and once that builds up, it causes sewer issues, causes sewage spills. So with the increase in the use of these wipes, it shows an increase in our collection systems having build-ups,” said Fowler.
The wipes and paper towels do not break down like toilet paper, so it clogs systems very quickly. Even if the package states they are flushable, it will still build up before it can possibly dissolve. Sanitation products used to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic should be thrown in the trash.
Fowler says even though you may not see the effects now since your toilet isn’t clogged, you will in the future. Or it’ll affect someone downstream. Not only your neighborhood but also the city’s waters.
“You can’t go house to house and find out who is doing it, so worst case scenario what’s gonna happen, it bounds upon our collection system and causes a sewage spill, contaminates our rivers, contaminates our streams. Then we have to go out, work the spills, and do stream sampling. And we have to try to educate the public, that’s what we are trying to do now to be able to stop that from happening,” said Fowler.
To avoid a big problem, they recommend to only flush down toilet paper and everything else in the trash.
