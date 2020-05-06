4 arrested in Lowndes Co. drug transaction turned shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three men and a juvenile have been arrested after a man was shot in the face at a boat ramp on St. Augustine Road in Lowndes County in April, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
During the investigation, detectives from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said they learned the parties met for the purpose of selling and buying marijuana.
During the transaction, a dispute began and the victim was shot in the face. The victim was taken by helicopter for treatment and is now recovering from his injuries.
Three of those have been charged with aggravated assault:
- Tavio Javon McNeary Jr., 20
- Jeremiah Deshaun Fulton, 18
- Dexter Lynn Withers, 17
A 14-year-old juvenile was also arrested and charged with criminal attempt to distribute marijuana.
The three adults are in the Lowndes County Jail and the juvenile has been detained in a regional youth detention center.
Detectives said additional charges will most likely be filed as this investigation continues.
