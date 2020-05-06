Another cold front for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Weak cold front cleared early Wednesday ushering in a reinforcing shot of drier and cooler air. Winds have been brisk northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds subside through the evening which allows temperatures to tumble into the upper 40s for a chilly start tomorrow. Beautiful sunshine dominates with highs only in the low-mid 70s Thursday.
Briefly warmer as highs top low 80s Friday. The next cold front slides in late Friday with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight. The front quickly moves out by sunrise. Behind the boundary even cooler air which settles in for Mother’s Day Weekend.
Unseasonably cool with a sun/cloud mix Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will run about 10° below average as highs reach low-upper 70s and lows drop to around 50 upper 40s.
Still quiet and dry and warming into the 80s early week.
