Another cold front for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Weak cold front cleared early Wednesday ushering in a reinforcing shot of drier and cooler air. Winds have been brisk northwest winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Winds subside through the evening which allows temperatures to tumble into the upper 40s for a chilly start tomorrow. Beautiful sunshine dominates with highs only in the low-mid 70s Thursday.