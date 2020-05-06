Albany restaurants find new ways to open dining rooms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pandemic or not many people went to several Albany businesses to celebrate Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday.
Some restaurants in the Albany area had specials for the Mexican day of celebration.
The owner of Locos Grill and Pub said they had many people come out Tuesday.
The local eatery recently opened outdoor seating.
Officials with the restaurant said the response has been well received.
“We’re not seating anybody inside at this particular time, everything’s outside. We’ll do it for a couple of weeks, see how it goes. Seems everybody is enjoying it and liking it so far,” said Shawn Walters, the owner of Locos.
Walters said they have sat around 150 since opening outdoor seating on Monday. He said they are going above and beyond to make sure they are following social distancing guidelines.
One of those steps is making sure tables are six feet apart and providing a hand washing station outside.
Locos was just one of many South Georgia restaurants that also had specials and socially distanced seating for the Cinco de Mayo celebration.
