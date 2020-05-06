Albany community celebrates little girl with birthday parade

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One Albany girl got a huge surprise when the Albany Police Department, family, and friends all took part in her birthday parade.
Nyla Edwards said she was excited when she saw everyone drive by and wish her a happy birthday.
Everyone drove by, screamed happy birthday, and even honked their horns to make her feel special on her birthday.
Nora Calhoun is Nyla’s mother and she said she is so happy everyone came out, especially APD.
“I was very happy that they came to partake in Nyla. She is fond of police officers; she is not afraid of them. I know it made her day so that made my day," said Calhoun.
Nyla says she is so excited to play with all her new toys.
