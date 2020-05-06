Albany Coalition of Pastors not quite ready for in-person services

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - At least for another month, most Albany churches will continue to keep their sanctuaries closed to members and hold their worship services online.
As the state of Georgia opens certain businesses, the Albany Coalition of Pastor said it is not ready to open sanctuaries for in-person service, not even for Mother’s Day.
“Mother’s Day is such an important day and I know we are doing our very best to put a traditional Mother’s Day service online. So, hopefully, people can continue to worship from their homes,” said Thad Haygood, the senior minister for the First United Methodist Church of Albany.
Pastors said they are still working on detalis such as how to handle reopening churches in Albany.
They said protecting the health of worshippers is their first priority. Even if it means limiting how many people can come to a service.
“We are all kind of thinking June, mid to late June is probably going to be the target time to start to have in-person worship. But even that will probably have to be limited as far as the number of people in any one gathering,” said Haygood.
Haygood said the Albany Coalition of Pastors wants to make sure all the churches follow the same schedule to show their solidarity in the community.
