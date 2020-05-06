AFSP raising awareness for suicide prevention during mental health awareness month

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -For Mental Health Awareness Month, the Georgia chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) will be raising awareness and hosting a series of virtual community education programs.
The virtual programs will cover the most up-to-date research on prevention, and what we can all do to fight suicide.
Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and on average, one person dies by suicide every six hours in Georgia.
For those struggling to cope during these tough times, AFSP recommends speaking up to family, friends, and even a mental health professional. You can try to go outside and get some fresh air. Also, exercise and connect with your loved ones.
“Realize that there are many people who may be struggling when you think you are the only one that is. It’s unfortunate the last year we have figures for, 2018, there were 48,000 of suicide deaths in the United States. 1.4 attempts and likely over 12 million people who had serious thoughts of suicides. So this is not something you have to bare on your own," said Roland Behm, volunteer and director of the Georgia chapter of AFSP.
Behm says some signs to watch out for are change in behavior and withdrawing from loved ones. Also, talking about whether life has meaning, giving away some of their precious items, and using and abusing substances.
AFSP won’t know if there was an increase in suicide during this pandemic until the following year. But they have noticed a 40 percent increase in individuals reaching out to the crisis line and the national suicide prevention line.
AFSP recommends this month to check in on ourselves, friends, family, colleagues and see how everyone is doing in these hard times.
