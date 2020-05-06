AFSP raising awareness for suicide prevention during mental health awareness month

“Realize that there are many people who may be struggling when you think you are the only one that is. It’s unfortunate the last year we have figures for, 2018, there were 48,000 of suicide deaths in the United States. 1.4 attempts and likely over 12 million people who had serious thoughts of suicides. So this is not something you have to bare on your own," said Roland Behm, volunteer and director of the Georgia chapter of AFSP.