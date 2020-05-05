Welbilt: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) _ Welbilt Inc. (WBT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the New Port Richey, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.
The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 1 cent per share.
The food and beverage equipment maker posted revenue of $328.9 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $4.76. A year ago, they were trading at $16.61.
