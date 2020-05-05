Tuesday COVID-19 stats released by Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Phoebe released the hospital system’s latest COVID-19 numbers after hosting Georgia’s top official the same morning.
As of noon Tuesday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 67
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 16
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 262
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 84
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 24
The governor thanked Phoebe for their response to the COVID-19 crisis.
“These are today’s heroes, and I know Georgians appreciate that. I know that I do," Kemp said. "My wife Marty and my family does as well because we know how hard this has been on everybody, no matter what part of the state you’re in, and it’s certainly been harder than most right here in Albany and southwest Georgia.”
GEMA oversaw the project to build the 24-bed modular hospital at Phoebe North as part of the state’s effort to increase the capacity to care for COVID-19 patients. The shipping containers used to construct the facility were delivered on April 15, and the unit will be ready to accept patients on May 6.
“It’s amazing how quickly this project came together. When you’re inside the facility, you have no idea that it’s not a typical hospital. We appreciate the state’s support throughout our COVID-19 response, particularly their assistance with staffing increases that will allow us to bring this facility online. We are proud to partner with Gov. Kemp and state agencies, not only on this modular hospital project, but with other efforts to expand our region’s COVID-19 treatment capabilities,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said.
