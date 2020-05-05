Tuesday COVID-19 stats released by Phoebe

“It’s amazing how quickly this project came together. When you’re inside the facility, you have no idea that it’s not a typical hospital. We appreciate the state’s support throughout our COVID-19 response, particularly their assistance with staffing increases that will allow us to bring this facility online. We are proud to partner with Gov. Kemp and state agencies, not only on this modular hospital project, but with other efforts to expand our region’s COVID-19 treatment capabilities,” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said.