Thomasville puts health, safety of community first with operational changes amid pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville has included operational changes to better serve their customers during the pandemic.
While the city has changed some day-to-day procedures, they want to make sure customers know they’re very much here and working for them each day.
Executive Director of Marketing and Customer Service Sheryl Sealy said customers have embraced recent business changes.
“Ultimately, we all have the same goal, which is to not only get the customers’ needs met, but, you know, the bigger goal is making sure the community stays safe and healthy,” said Sealy.
The city had to great creative during all of this, internally and in the field, to minimize everyone’s risk of catching the virus.
“We’ve increased the use of personal protective equipment. We’ve instituted daily temperature screenings, and we’ve even temporarily moved staff to other areas to allow for a safer, healthier work environment,” Sealy said.
Employees in the field have also been much more cautious, like limiting the amount of shared tools or vehicles.
The city even changed the way it does solid waste pick-up to minimize cross contamination.
“We would have one person go and retrieve the garbage can, and pull it down to the curbside. And then the truck would come down and dump it and ultimately, somebody would come behind there and move all for those garbage cans back. We felt like ultimately, it was a little bit safe to ask our customers to temporarily move their cans to curbside,” said Sealy.
Recycling centers are also temporarily closed.
The city is continuing to work together.
“All of ‘Team Thomasville’ is working together just to keep moving forward with the work of the city while also maintaining a safe and healthy environment,” Sealy said.
Shealy said they’ve all learned some lessons from this pandemic that will certainly help them in the future.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.