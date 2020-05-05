Storybook aims to help children cope with coronavirus

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 has impacted the entire country, even children are fighting the coronavirus and a storybook wants to help navigate the battle.
The book, “So Much Toilet Paper,” features a family working to protect each other against the virus and cope in a world dealing with a pandemic.
“For us, the guiding goal was to really reassure parents to children is that although this is scary and infecting a lot of people, there are things that we can do," said one of the book’s authors, Greta Davis.
Makenzi Jordan and Davis wrote the book in an attempt to relate to families across the nation that are at home with their kids.
Davis said the most important job is learning about how to protect each other.
“Knowing how to wash their hands, reaching out to other people and really feeling like they have the capacity to do something, which I find to be reassuring where there is a problem," said Davis.
Jordan said that many parents and teachers have already used the book to educate children for current and future pandemics.
“Making sure these kids aren’t just sitting at home and not being aware of what is going on and we actually have quite a few teachers across the states by classroom sets, so they can read them when they go back and they are reading them via zoom," explained Jordan.
All proceeds of the book will go to charity to help continue bringing education to children across the world.
“The one I chose is called United Way. They help give young kids throughout their adolescent years resources to succeed in education and stay on track relative to their peers," said Davis.
