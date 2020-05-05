Phoebe equipped to handle possible surge of COVID-19 cases as testing becomes more available

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Southwest Georgia is preparing for a spike in COVID-19 cases as testing becomes more available.
“They’re the heroes in America, right now," Kemp said of front line workers.
Dougherty County has been one of the worst-hit areas in the nation.
“Having the governor here, saying those words, we know we’re in this together. It’s never been, ‘What does Phoebe have to do?’ It’s always been about, ‘What do we have to do, as a community?'” Scott Steiner, Phoebe Health System CEO, said.
As more testing becomes readily available in Southwest Georgia, the state is preparing for a possible surge in cases.
To ensure the hospital is equipped for that, they've built medical pods comprised of 24 beds.
Currently, there are just four like the one at Phoebe in the state.
Steiner said the governor has ensured they’ll have adequate staffing for the units.
“This is just real estate, these are just buildings, it’s the people, it’s the critical care nurses, the doctors, the respiratory therapist. That’s our ability to care for our community when there’s illness. You’ve got to have the people, the building and real estate is the easy part," said Steiner.
Hospital leaders said they believe the height of the COVID-19 crisis for Phoebe was in late March, early April.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Kitchen said the units allow them to care for overflow COVID-19 patients.
“The silver lining in any crisis or adversity that we face, we learn together and I certainly feel like we have. Not only does our staff have the confidence, I think they really feel a tremendous outpouring of support from our community, our state, and our nation," said Kitchen.
Steiner said they’ll start using these units as early Wednesday.
Kemp said the medical units will remain on site until further notice.
