NBA Hall of Famer helps feed South Ga. hospital staff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - NBA Hall of Famer Dikembo Mutombo provided hundreds of meals Monday for frontline health care workers at three Georgia hospitals, including Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Hundreds of lunches and dinners were brought to Phoebe health care workers by the Dikembo Mutombo Foundation.
Mutombo also personally gave meals to hospital nurses in Atlanta at Grady and Piedmont hospitals.
Mutombo, whose foundation built and runs a hospital in his native land of Congo, now lives in Georgia. He said he wants to be a part of the fight against coronavirus.
“So we just want to help our friends on the frontlines, which are the doctors and nurses who are facing this virus every day and give them something to say thank you, thank you, thank you so much for everything you guys are doing,” said Mutombo.
Mutombo said he plans to donate more help for the fight against COVID-19 in the coming weeks.
Phoebe officials said they appreciate the more than 6,000 meals that have been donated to feed frontline workers recently.
