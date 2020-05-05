Lowndes Co. Schools provides free meals for students

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools provided over 11,000 meals to students last week, and they will continue doing so.
Recognizing that many students eat two meals a day at school, Lowndes County Schools decided to open five school cafeterias to provide free meals to students.
Following safe COVID-19 guidelines, the drive-thru is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.
Any student who attends Lowndes County Schools can pick up a meal from any of the sites that is most convenient. And they do not have to be in the car during meal pickup.
“We are really concerned about these kids and making sure that not only we are going to educate them, but we want to make sure they are okay at home. So it’s good for us to put eyes on them, good for us to put food on their hands, and educate them as best as we can,” Bill Haskin, Lowndes Middle School principal, said.
Haskin said they provide about 230 meals per day. To date, the school system has given out 11,212 meals.
In addition to meals, students will receive instructional packets.
With students being away, Lowndes County Schools want to make sure they are receiving meals and academic resources.
