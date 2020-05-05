L3Harris: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) _ L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $217 million.
The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had profit of 99 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.80 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.61 per share.
The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.63 billion in the period.
L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.15 to $11.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $18.3 billion to $18.6 billion.
L3Harris shares have dropped nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 5% in the last 12 months.
