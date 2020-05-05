Hackett Group: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) _ The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $5.5 million.
The Miami-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 24 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 24 cents per share.
The consulting company posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.
Hackett Group shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $14.52, a decrease of slightly more than 8% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HCKT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HCKT