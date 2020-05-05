Grady EMC makes changes to accommodate customers during pandemic

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Like many businesses, Grady EMC has altered their everyday operations over the past month to accommodate for their customers during the pandemic.
Waiving late fees and using drive-thru only is something Grady EMC said has been received well.
They're also working on an extra addition in efforts to accommodate for customers even more.
Now open from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Member Services Manager Adam Starr said customers seem to be pleased with the extra hour and a half they have to stop by the business.
They've also stopped cutting off power for their members.
Starr said they’re working on incorporating to help customers even more during this difficult time.
“We’re developing a plan for customers to make back payments without penalty moving forward when business returns to normal. We’re working through the details. We haven’t formalized this yet,” said Starr.
Starr said in the plan, customers will still have to pay for the services used, but they would do everything they can to help them get caught up on payments.
Starr said transitioning to these changes has actually been smooth since the pandemic began, and they’re more prepared if they ever have to make operational changes like this again.
He said they’re just making sure customers receive safe, affordable and reliable power.
