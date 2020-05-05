Ga. FFA hosts first virtual state convention

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Each year, thousands of students gather for the Georgia Future Farmers of America (FFA) Convention.
The convention awards members for their accomplishments within this student-led organization.
This year, for the first time ever, the convention is going to be held virtually.
Georgia FFA Secretary Ivey Cook, of Tifton, said she is excited about the new arrangement.
“At our state FFA convention, we have about sixty thousand FFA members that come to our state FFA convention. And this year, since our state convention will be virtual, we will have over that amount to watch the convention online,” said Cook.
Cook said Georgia FFA has the largest national membership behind Texas and California.
The FFA gives students many opportunities such as career development events and scholarships.
Students in middle and high school can join their local chapters to participate in events.
