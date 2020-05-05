Forecast: Isolated shower or two possible overnight

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Quiet conditions once again dominate our weather over the next week.
For the rest of today, some increasing clouds. An isolated shower or two is possible overnight into early Wednesday morning as a weak cold front approaches the region.
Expect a cooler day on Wednesday with highs around 10 degrees cooler compared to Tuesday. We’ll see plenty of clouds during the morning with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.
High pressure returns for Thursday and Friday.
Thursday will feature a sunny sky with highs in the mid 70s. For Friday, expect a mostly sunny sky with highs in the low 80s.
Our next rain chance arrives late Friday. All of the daylight hours on Friday look dry as of right now. Rain chances will linger into Saturday morning before the cold front passes the area.
High pressure returns once again.
The forecast for Mother’s Day will feature dry weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Dry weather looks to stick around for the first part of next week with highs in the low 80s.
