Today will be the last warmer than average day for quite some tine. Highs will approach 90 degrees. A dry cold front arrives Tomorrow morning. It will be breezy and 10 degrees cooler. A chill sets in Thursday morning with lows near 50 degrees. High temps only reach the middle 70s. It warms to the lower 80s Friday afternoon. The best chance of shower and an isolated thunderstorm comes Friday night into early Saturday. We cool once again by 10 degrees with lingering clouds. A chilly start to Mother’s day has us in the upper 40s. We warm back to the lower 80s early next week with sunshine.