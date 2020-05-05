Faith leaders join to pray for community amid pandemic

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Praying for a miracle: that’s the mission of close to 30 faith leaders in Tifton.
They joined together, regardless of denomination, to pray for a cure for the pandemic.
They prayed for the president, the nation and front line workers.
They met near the Charles Kent Building parking lot, all while socially distanced and wearing masks.
Pastor Rudolph Porter explained why this prayer meeting was so important for Tift County.
“In Tift County, this is the first time, black and white pastors have come together because all of our sanctuaries are closed. If men of God pray, it only takes one prayer to get through and God can heal this land or give our medical people the expertise to do it,” he said.
Porter preaches at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, the oldest church in Tifton.
The prayer meeting was only for pastors on Monday night.
