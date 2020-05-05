DA cleans up after fire claims his Leesburg home

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney Lewis Lamb and his family are picking up the pieces after a fire claimed his home over the weekend.
What started as a small fire to get rid of weeds and snakes close to his Leesburg home quickly turned into a homeowner’s worst nightmare.
“And I just didn’t want snake beds right here next to the deck," said Lamb.
His home went up in flames in the blink of an eye on Saturday.
On Monday the Lamb family was still cleaning up.
"Clean through the mess and figure out what’s worth saving and what’s not,” said Lamb.
The fire started near the backyard patio and traveled to an outside wall, according to Lee County Fire and Emergency Services. They said they got to the scene in three minutes and got the fire under control in about an hour.
Lamb’s family, friends, coworkers and neighbors are now helping clean up.
"That made it all much easier. They’ve been a big help, we couldn’t have gotten this far along without them,” said Lamb.
The home is where Lamb and his family have lived for about eight years.
Lamb doesn’t believe the house can be rebuilt.
Luckily no one was injured and everyone exited the area safely. However, many valuables in the house were destroyed.
"The boys had a bunch of, upstairs when they use to live here full-time before they started moving in and out, they had the walls of the upstairs bedroom covered with dozens of really cool vintage music posters and that kind of thing which of course are all gone,” explained Lamb.
Lamb said they have things stored in about half a dozen locations and are still combing through what can be saved.
"And we’ll figure out where we’re gonna live next,” said Lamb.
Lamb said they are currently staying with friends.
Lamb said they rented the home.
Lee County Fire and Rescue Leaders said their investigation into the fire is closed and foul play was not involved.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.