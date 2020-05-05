Colquitt County adds Rodemaker to coaching staff

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Colquitt County football program has announced their 2020 football staff, including former Valdosta Head Coach Alan Rodemaker as Safety’s Coach and Defensive Coordinator.
CCHS made the announcement on Twitter Monday.
Rodemaker's role with CCHS will be his first since being fired by VHS in January.
The Wildcats have since named former Packers Head Coach Rush Propst the head coach at VHS.
Colquitt and Valdosta will play each other at CCHS this year on Friday, September 11.
