Black Knight: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Black Knight Inc. (BKI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $50.1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 47 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.
The provider of data and analytics for the mortgage and finance industries posted revenue of $290.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $290.8 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.6 million.
Black Knight expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $1.97 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion.
Black Knight shares have climbed roughly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 26% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BKI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BKI