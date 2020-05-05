Baconton Community Charter to host virtual graduation

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - Baconton Community Charter’s seniors will have a virtual graduation.
School Administrator Lynn Pinson said it was important to make sure they still had a graduation.
A few seniors came out to the school on Tuesday and were video tapped for the virtual graduation that will take place on March 14 on Facebook.
Pinson said this is a time of celebration for the seniors and all they have accomplished.
“This is the period on the end of their sentence, and we needed to do something for them so that they could look back and remember. I know it is not traditional, but it is where we are right now, and this is just our gift to them so they can have a way to celebrate,” said Pinson.
Senior Makayla Gay has attended Baconton Community Charter since she was in Pre-K and she is so thankful that her school is allowing them to have a virtual graduation.
“I mean, we could not have one at all and I think they are doing the best that they can with the situation that we have been thrown into,” said Gay.
The school placed a photo of all the seniors in front of the school. Senior Londan Lewis said it made her feel special.
“I think it is just a sweet gesture that the school did just to drive by and actually recognize us. It just shows that they do care,” said Lewis.
Lewis said she is ready to graduate but wishes she could hug her classmates and teachers one last time.
“We have to say goodbye six feet from everybody. You don’t get to hug your teachers and hand shake them getting your diploma, so it is sad. It is not what we expected but we are making the best of it,” said Lewis.
Lewis and Gay want to thank all the teachers at Baconton Community Charter for helping shape them into the people they are today.
“I would definitely not be as hard-working and as determined as I am today. Thank you for going above and beyond to teach me as a student,” said Gay.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.