ARC making inclusive change during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Advocacy Resource Center, or ARC, is changing to a new name.
They’re now known as The Arc of Southwest Georgia to reflect the many counties they serve in the area.
The nonprofit will still have the same mission of turning disabilities into possibilities.
The re-branding even comes with a new logo.
Kimberly Dexter said they’ve had to get creative during the pandemic while still offering critical services like rent and job assistance and weekly care packages.
“As the health crisis turns into a economic crisis, we have continued to be on the front lines of serving our community as we always have and we need the fund to endure that we are here not just a month from now but a year from now,” she said.
They even had to cancel the yearly “Spring Night in the Garden” event.
If you would like to donate money or personal protective equipment supplies just call (229) 888-6852 or click here.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.