Albany Internal Medicine received 5-star rating

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Internal Medicine received a five-star quality rating from United Healthcare.
This comes after United Healthcare released its final 2019 results for its Medicare Advantage PCPi Quality program.
This program gave the five-star rating, which is the highest score. It was only achieved by 10 practices in the state.
Butler Stoudenmire, CEO of Albany Internal Medicine, said this is a huge accomplishment.
“It is very rewarding. As I said, we put a lot of work into taking care of our patients and trying to provide as high quality of an experience as possible. To get that validation and rating, it just really tells us that what we are doing is paying off," said Stoudenmire.
Stoudenmire said they appreciate their patients.
