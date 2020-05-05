Albany boy reported missing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County officials have asked for the public’s help locating a missing boy.
Jaden Conway, 12, last seen wearing a black and blue tracksuit. He is 5′ 7″ and weighs 118 pounds.
Jaden has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in the 2200 block of the Liberty Expressway about 1:00 Tuesday morning, and has ADHD.
He may have been riding a black BMX bicycle.
If you have any information on Jaden Conway, please call Dougherty County Police at 229-430-6600.
