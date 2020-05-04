VPD: Armed standoff ends peacefully

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A brief standoff ended peacefully in Valdosta Sunday night, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).
Around 8:42 p.m., VPD responded to the 2900 block of Fawnwood Circle after numerous calls of a man shooting a gun in the area.
Police said once they arrived on scene they found a 25-year-old man with an assault rifle, handgun and a shotgun.
The man shot several rounds from the rifle into the ground as he began to walk towards the officers, according to VPD. Police said the man made several comments to officers that he wanted officers to kill him. Officers began to talk with him and tried to convince him to drop his weapons.
Throughout the approximate one hour stand-off, the man dropped two of the weapons but kept the handgun while continuing to threaten to harm himself, according to VPD.
One officer used a less-lethal weapon to hit the man and caused him to drop his gun.
Officers were then able to take the man into custody.
Police said no one was injured and the case is still under investigation and charges could be pending.
“We are grateful for the quick response and assistance from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol, to help us contain the scene to ensure that no one was injured. I am extremely proud of the work of our responding officers, who remained calm during this extremely stressful situation, and handled it perfectly," Leslie Manahan, the Valdosta police chief, said.
VPD said the man was taken for a medical evaluation and his name will not be released at this time.
