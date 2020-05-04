Voter registration form arrives for Irwin Co. teen who died in 2002

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - An Irwin County elected official said she’s concerned about something she believes could lead to voter fraud.
Irwin County Superior Court Clerk Nancy Ross said that last month, she received a voter registration application in the mail addressed to her son, Brice, who passed away more than 17 years ago.
“I expected to receive some mail for him the first two or three years possibly after he passed, but 17 years and something as important as voter registration is absurd,” Ross explained. “This is scary for an elected official.”
Brice passed away in 2002 when he was 16.
Ross said she's concerned that if he got this application in the mail, others who have passed away may have gotten them too.
"If this had gotten into the hands of someone who had the desire to, they could have done a change of address for Brice and then asked for an absentee ballot," Ross said.
The application didn't come from the Georgia Secretary of State's office, which runs elections.
It came from a non-government, non-profit organization called the Center for Voter Information (CVI).
The organization said in a statement that it works with data specialists to create a list of unregistered, but eligible voters in different states, including Georgia, and send those people voter registration forms.
The Georgia Secretary of State's office said this is perfectly legal.
The CVI issued a statement about Brice's application:
The center's statement said that the applications have a disclaimer to disregard the notice if the recipient recently updated their registration or is ineligible to vote.
Ross said she is still concerned, and receiving this so many years after he son's passing brought up tough emotions.
"It's hard every day to get up and realize that I can't carry on a conversation with him, and I can't love on him," she explained. "It's hard enough already, and then to receive mail in his name, it was hurtful."
Ross addressed her concerns with state lawmakers for Irwin County.
Sen. Tyler Harper did not give a comment.
Rep. Clay Pirkle issued a statement:
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.