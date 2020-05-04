Tift Regional honors hero nurses for National Nurses Week

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - At the frontline of a world health crisis, nurses need support now more than ever.
As healthcare workers continue to serve on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, National Nurses Week couldn’t have come at a better time.
“Last year, we did a buffet, the mayor did a proclamation, we did a big gathering for nurses so we could all be together. But, this year, with the challenges we have with the virus, we decided to spread it out over five days,” said Carol Smith, the chief nursing officer for Tift Regional Medical Center.
Smith said nurses will be recognized for their hard work and skills that help make life-saving differences every day.
“The nurses here, I have a shirt on that says ‘rise up’ and that has really become our motto for this whole pandemic, but our nurses have really risen up to take care of patients in every sort of situation," said Smith.
Smith has been a nurse for 43 years and has worked through many natural disasters and said her staff has worked tremendously through everything so far this year.
“I think the difference between this one and all the other disasters that we worked through is the longevity of it and the fact that after a couple of months, we are still working through the challenges of this pandemic," said Smith.
Smith said over 900 nurses will be recognized at Tift Regional and she is asking everyone follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines as a way to give thanks and support nurses.
“Social distancing, washing your hands, wearing your mask and just being smart about doing that, avoiding large groups and things like that will continue to help us not have to treat you as a patient," said Smith.
If anyone would like to send a thank you note to a nurse that has impacted their life, Carol encourages people to send an email to info@mysouthwell.com.
