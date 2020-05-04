Thomasville supermarket implements changes for staff, customer safety

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Bob and Jeff’s IGA Supermarket is still going strong, making sure customers feel safe when shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The supermarket has made a lot of changes since the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re all implemented for the everyday safety of staff and customers.
Plexi glass shields, arrows on each isle and staying six feet apart, all things the manager of Bob and Jeff’s IGA supermarket in Thomasville said they’ve added.
Staff members are all wearing masks and cashiers are cleaning their stations at least every hour, on the hour.
Manager Russell Miller said they’re now closing two hours early to do a deep sanitation of the store.
“We’re trying to stay in the loop as best as we can so we can provide a place where people can come and not feel like we’re not going above beyond and doing the best we possibly can to make it a safe place. We’re doing all that we can to get through this with our customers the best that we can,” said Miller.
The store’s hours are now from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Miller said they also have senior shopping hours from 7-8 a.m.
He said these new hours seem to put them little more at ease as they are part of the most vulnerable population right now.
Miller said they’re also listening to weekly podcasts by the Georgia Food Industry, to stay informed and continue being a great hometown supermarket.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.