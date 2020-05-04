Thomasville domestic violence organization open for support during pandemic

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Many families have been stuck in their home during the COVID-19 pandemic and a Thomasville domestic violence shelter said this could increase the risk of violence in the home.
The Halcyon Home for Battered women is still here to help families suffering from this.
Executive Director Deborah Murray said while families may be stuck at home, it can cause problems to escalate and more friction in the household.
She also said it may be harder for them to reach out of they are in need of help.
“Before, they were able to maybe go to work, or the husband even if they were at home, the husband was going to work, and maybe at this time, neither one of them are able to work," Murray said. "This about those kids too that are not able to go to school and get away from it. That might have been their escape, and now they’re home dealing with those things on a daily basis.”
The Halcyon Home covers Thomas, Decatur, Seminole, Mitchell and Grady counties.
The crisis hotline is open 24/7 and the phone number is (229) 226-6666 or (1-800) 284-9980.
