Sykes: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $13.9 million.
The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.
The outsourcing company posted revenue of $411.2 million in the period.
Sykes shares have declined 26% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.26, a decline of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYKE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYKE