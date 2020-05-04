Sun Hydraulics: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) _ Sun Hydraulics Corp. (HLIO) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $17.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 56 cents per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.
The maker of screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds posted revenue of $129.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.8 million.
Sun Hydraulics shares have decreased 30% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $32.59, a decrease of 32% in the last 12 months.
