Spring warmth ending

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Quiet weather continues with high pressure in control albeit with a gradual warm-up before the next cold front ushers in cooler air once again.
Tonight rather mild lows low 60s with patchy fog and morning clouds. Skies clear allowing full sunshine and very warm upper 80s around 90 tomorrow.
Still quiet however we’ve got two cold fronts on tap for the week. The latter cooler than the first.
A weak mostly dry cold front slides across the region Tuesday night. Some clouds but mainly a shift in winds which will send temperatures slightly below average for a few days as highs top upper 70s low 80s. Lows drop into the low 50s. Reading rebound to average Friday with highs mid 80s.
Friday a late season cold front enters the region with isolated showers into early Saturday. Behind the boundary drier and even cooler air which drops highs into the 70s and lows into the low 50s for an unseasonably cool but pleasant cool Mother’s Day.
