Ritz recalls mislabeled cracker sandwiches

(Gray News) – Ritz announced the limited recall of family size packages of its cheese cracker sandwiches due to mislabeling.
“This recall is being conducted because the outer packaging indicates that the product is Cheese variety, while the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety,” a company statement said.
Ritz is owned by Mondelez International.
Despite being mislabeled, the outer carton does have an allergen advisory statement indicating that the product “May contain peanuts.”
This recall is limited exclusively to the RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size (21.6 oz. carton) product with “Best When Used By Dates” of:
- 18SEP20
- 20SEP20
- 28SEP20
- 29SEP20
- 30SEP20
- 01OCT20
- 02OCT20
The family size packages contain 16 individually wrapped six-cracker sandwiches. Each one weighs 1.35 ounces.
There have been no reports of injury or illness. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.
Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.