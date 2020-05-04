Pretoria Fields partners with sanitizing service for hand sanitizer production expansion

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields Collective has expanded the production of its hand sanitizer during this pandemic.
The Albany-based business had already adapted its brewery to produce the medical-grade, anti-viral sanitizer for medical facilities. Now, it could possibly be used in educational institutions, businesses, churches and homes.
Stay Safe Sanitizing Services has partnered with Pretoria Fields and is using the product to ensure a cleaner environment.
“I saw the need for this particular type of service because as people are going back into jobs, or they’re going back into places of high traffic, whether they are the consumer or employee,” Anthony Tong, Stay Safe Sanitizer Services sales distributor, said. “They’re gonna want to feel safe, they’re gonna want to feel as if they’re being protected. So because I had access to what I feel like was the most quality product, and then, it was actually being manufactured right here in South Georgia.”
Stay Safe Sanitizing Services launched three days ago, with the help of The Game Changers with Angela Ward.
“And basically, we are a platform that focused on businesses,” Ward said. “And we’re non-biased platform where politicians and business owners can come on and discuss their product or service. We also highlight philanthropists as well, that are doing good things in the community.”
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.