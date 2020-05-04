Phoebe Putney reports Monday COVID-19 numbers

“Things are going well today as we restart some medically necessary procedures that have been delayed during our COVID-19 response. The Phoebe family is going to extraordinary lengths to ensure that patients are safe at every Phoebe facility. As an example, our teams deep-cleaned and used disinfecting foggers throughout our entire main emergency center overnight," Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. “They divided the center into zones and maintained a fully functioning ER at all times as the various areas were sanitized. There was no impact to our patients or the level of care and service we provided during the cleaning process. We also have specified waiting and treatment areas in the ER for patients showing symptoms of coronavirus that are separately ventilated as an extra level of protection for people seeking care that is not related to coronavirus.