Phoebe Putney reports Monday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday, Phoebe’s top health official said the hospital system will now report its daily COVID-19 numbers differently.
As of noon Monday, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 65
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center - 17
- Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total Inpatients Recovered – 256
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 84
- Total Positive Deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 23
Phoebe continues to test all hospital inpatients for COVID-19 and continues to provide testing at the Community Care Clinic and its urgent care and primary care clinics. The vast majority of testing in the Albany area, however, has been taken over by the state, according to the hospital system.
Since Phoebe’s testing numbers are now much lower than they have been, the hospital system said Phoebe will no longer focus on test results and, instead, will share the number of hospitalized patients, the number of inpatients who have recovered from the illness and the number of deaths.
Phoebe also entered a new phase of its COVID-19 response Monday with the resumption of some healthcare services which had been curtailed.
“Things are going well today as we restart some medically necessary procedures that have been delayed during our COVID-19 response. The Phoebe family is going to extraordinary lengths to ensure that patients are safe at every Phoebe facility. As an example, our teams deep-cleaned and used disinfecting foggers throughout our entire main emergency center overnight," Scott Steiner, Phoebe Putney Health System CEO, said. “They divided the center into zones and maintained a fully functioning ER at all times as the various areas were sanitized. There was no impact to our patients or the level of care and service we provided during the cleaning process. We also have specified waiting and treatment areas in the ER for patients showing symptoms of coronavirus that are separately ventilated as an extra level of protection for people seeking care that is not related to coronavirus.
Said Steiner: "I continue to be extremely proud of the Phoebe family’s dedication and ingenuity as we adapt to find the best ways to serve the people of southwest Georgia.”
