Oliver sentence upheld by Supreme Court in Mixon murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia State Supreme Court upheld the murder conviction for Jaquan Oliver, who pleaded guilty for murder in the death of Alex Mixon, the Loco’s delivery driver who was murdered in Albany in 2018.
Jaquan Oliver, 17, pleaded guilty to felony murder.
He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years have been served.
Oliver was one of six charged in the death of Alex Mixon, 27. Mixon was an employee of Locos Grill and Pub.
During the Wednesday morning court proceeding, prosecutors presented facts in the case.
Jaylen Miller called in the Locos food order from his mothers’ phone.
He then drove Iren Carter, Mickee Carter, Jaquan Oliver and Jaquavious Oliver to the vacant home in the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue.
That is when Iren Carter and Jaquan Oliver got out of the vehicle.
Prosecutors said the two planned to pay for the food with counterfeit money.
Prosecutors said that Jaquan Oliver shot Mixon and Iren Carter took the food.
The two then drove to a home off of Avalon Ave, where they hid the gun in a cereal box, according to prosecutors.
Miller pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and street gang terrorism. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
The district attorney told WALB in November that the homicide would be investigated as a possible gang crime.
