National star Phillip Phillips will stage a concert for Phoebe

“This is my hometown. It’s where I grew up and where I’m raising my family, and Phoebe has been a part of this community for generations. It’s the hospital where I was born, and it’s where my son was born,” said Phillips in an interview about the event. “This is a small town in the best sense, but the town and the hospital have been hit in a big way by this crisis, so I wanted to lend a hand in the best way I know how, and that’s through music.”