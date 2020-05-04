MaskUpAlbany releases 6 new mask distribution dates

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coronavirus has quite literally changed the face of public outings and #MaskUpAlbany hopes to put a mask on the face of all Albany and Dougherty County residents to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The City of Albany has received 25,000 masks from Procter & Gamble to help put a mask in the hands, and on the face, of everyone, especially those who don’t have one yet.
With the help of Sherwood Baptist Church’s Hope Center, in partnership with the Lord’s Pantry and Feeding the Valley, the city has released six new dates to distribute the masks.
Below is the list of distribution dates, times and locations:
- Wednesday, May 6
- 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- The Hope Center — Food Distribution
- 925 Pine Avenue Albany, GA 31701
- Thursday, May 7
- 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- The Hope Center — Food Distribution
- 925 Pine Avenue Albany, GA 31701
- Friday, May 8
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- New Birth Fellowship Christian Church — Mask Distribution
- 2106 Radium Springs Road Albany, GA 31075
- Saturday, May 9
- 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
- New Birth Fellowship Christian Church — Mask Distribution
- 2106 Radium Springs Road Albany, GA 31705
- Tuesday, May 12
- 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Albany State University (West Campus) — Mask Distribution
- 2400 Gillionville Road Albany, GA 31707
- Wednesday, May 13
- 8 a.m. - 10 a.m.
- Albany Middle School — Mask Distribution
- 1700 Cordell Ave Albany, GA 31705
Citizens can get three masks per package, per person. You will be required to provide your zip code.
The city said the first distributions, on April 30, 2020, were at local nursing homes and the new testing site operated by the National Guard and Augusta University at the Albany Civic Center.
City and county leaders continue to encourage everyone to wear masks in public as businesses start to reopen to the public.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.