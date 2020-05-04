Lowndes Co. Schools offering free WiFi

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County Schools are taking an extra step to help students and the community during these tough times by offering free WiFi at each of their elementary and middle schools.
Officials said there were areas in the county that do not receive service or there were people that can not afford internet during this crisis.
So the school system wanted to find a way to help support those families and their needs.
“We are glad we can provide even a limited service to the persons in our district and across the county as well. We realize people are hurting right now,” Al Rowell, Lowndes County Schools technology director, said.
WiFi is available in the front parking lot in each elementary and middle school and must be accessed from your vehicle. You’ll see the wireless network that says “open.” It will be available daily from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
There were about one hundred connections last week across the district.
Rowell said they plan to maintain the service through the summer and into next year.
The WiFi is available for students and the community with no credentials needed to connect.
