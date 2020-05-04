Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina’s capital city say they have been monitoring the home of the department’s chief around the clock in the nearly two months since crowds showed up at her door protesting a police shooting. Raleigh police said in a statement Thursday that Chief Cassandra Deck-Brown received the protective detail shortly after the shooting of 26-year-old Javier Torres on March 10 ignited demonstrations around the city. The department said more than 100 people showed up at the address late at night and that the chief has continued to receive threatening emails. Raleigh’s police union has questioned the measures and called the service an unusual use of city resources.