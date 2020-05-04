Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County asking for help on Giving Tuesday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of Giving Tuesday, some non-profit organizations are depending on donations and help from the community after being affected by COVID-19.
“We are doing our best with limited personnel and limited funds to make sure nothing is euthanized if we can help it,” said Becky Morgan, foster coordinator for Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County.
Taking in more animals this year than they did in 2019, the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County has had its hands full.
Since the pandemic began, the primarily volunteer-based organization has lost all of its help. There’s been three employees working around the clock and alternating shifts in order to keep the shelter running and care for the animals.
“We are really proud of the work we have done to save as many animals as we can during this virus. We have worked extremely hard sever days a week, pulling animals and getting them taken care of. Getting them transported, getting them into fosters. We have worked many times harder than we have prior to the COVID virus hitting here, so we are exhausted but we are proud that the community has come together as well," said Morgan.
Shelters have had to suspend adoptions for now, so the humane society has been trying to get animals out to avoid getting euthanized.
With a big influx of animals coming in, there’s a bigger demand for supplies more than usual.
Supply shortage has been an issue, they have struggled trying to find gloves, cleaning products and other necessities have been on backorder.
Morgan said it’s become a bigger problem for everyone in veterinary medicine.
Without extra helping hands around, their savior has been the foster program.
Since people have been home without work, there's been an increase in interest and they have reached out to foster animals for the time being.
“Everyone has really come together across the whole nation really but especially in our small community to help us save as many animals as we can. Even though things are really scary right now and you see all these scary things on the news, when you see your community come together for such a common good, it really is heartwarming.”
For this Giving Tuesday, if you can’t give monetary donations, the humane society asks for your help to foster and provide a safe and loving home for a pet. All the supplies for care will be provided.
