G.O. Bailey Elementary celebrates Teacher Appreciation Week

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia elementary school principal is making big plans for her teachers and staff during Teacher Appreciation Week.
“May 4th through 8th is Teacher Appreciation Week. And, not only just for our classroom teachers, but it’s important that we recognize all faculty members. I like to say, from the front door to the back door,” said Dr. Jamie Dawson, the principal of G.O. Bailey Elementary School in Tifton.
Dawson is celebrating her faculty and staff’s resilience during these trying times.
“And I’ve been telling my staff, connectivity, staying connected to our students and our families is vital. And, everyone’s rose to the occasion, going the extra mile above and beyond. So, there’s nothing I’d rather be doing than celebrating my staff, for sure, for their hard work,” said Dawson.
Dawson has planned many activities for her employees.
“We’re going to have a yogurt truck to come. Our teachers always like when the yogurt truck comes up and each employee will be able to go up and get a cup of yogurt. One of the local bakeries, they’re doing cupcakes for us, so the teachers and staff will be able to pick up a cupcake. And then, we’re doing a survival kit for all employees and we’re going to have a couple really, really unique items in the bag for each employee this week,” said Dawson.
Dawson said everyone is managing all of the changes really well.
“Thankfully, Tift County, we were in a very, very good place with technology, with innovative practices that we were able to pretty much keep instruction going. Now, it was in a different manner, and in different means but our parents have really been supportive. The students that are at home doing the online learning, they have been involved and engaged. But our teachers and our support staff have really just continued to ‘tote the T’ is what we like to say at G.O. Bailey,” said Dawson.
Dawson said she is proud of her staff and students and hopes she will be able to see everyone back in school very soon.
