Free COVID-19 testing across South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is now offering free COVID-19 testing in Lowndes County, Monday through Saturday.
The South Health District opened a few new testing sites this week across different health departments, now totaling to 10 open sites.
Symptoms are not required to get tested but you must make an appointment.
“It’s a big push across the states. It’s very important that we know how many people have COVID-19. So we want to test as many people as possible,” said Kristin Patten, public information officer for the South Health District.
The drive-thru process varies in each location, but you will be tested with a nasal swab. The test will then be mailed off to a private lab to be processed. Results take from two days to a week, depending on how many tests they had that day.
At the Lowndes County site Monday, they tested over 100 individuals and usually get from 25-95 daily.
Currently, across the district, they have tested over 1,500.
There is enough supply for everyone, so the sites will run as long as there’s a need for it.
If you would like to set up an appointment, contact your local health department.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.