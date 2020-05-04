Flint Riverquarium staying connected during pandemic

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Flint Riverquarium has continued activities for kids during the coronavirus pandemic, some of which are being done virtually.
According to Marketing Manager Wendy Bellacomo, the Flint Riverquarium is faring fairly well financially even in the midst of the ongoing crisis.
“Well, I think we were in a pretty good place when all this started and, of course, like everybody else, no income is coming in. But, we are trying to do our best to stay connected. You know, continue to care for the animals, keep the exhibits clean, so that as soon as we’re able to reopen, that we’ll be able to do that in a responsible way,” said Bellacomo.
Bellacomo said they have lots more activities planned once the Riverquarium reopens and she hopes that will happen very soon.
